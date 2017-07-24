Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
Live at 9
Back to School
Students, teachers start first day of class in Shelby County
Parents, teachers making final preparations for start of school year
Millington playground rebuilt following fire
Mid-South students, teachers head back to school
SCS holds block party to help parents register their kids for school
More Back to School Headlines
SCS superintendent explains what district did to prepare for new school year
Live at 9: Watercooler Wednesday and celebrating back to school
Back-to-school germs: What you need to know
Mom’s hilarious back to school picture goes viral
Dunbar Elementary school year kicks off to great start thanks to Grizzlies Drumline, community leaders
Back-to-school events aim to get students ready for the first day
Time for Desoto County students to ‘hit the books’ again
SCS, health department remind parents to get students vaccinated before school starts
Local church, barbers to provide free haircuts to Mid-South students
Back to school immunization clinics begin Monday