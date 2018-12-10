Skip to content
auto theft
Two juveniles arrested after woman shot while trying to recover stolen SUV
Video
Man charged with stealing Mercedes, injuring owner
Child found unharmed after abduction from gas station
Mother of teen killed on Appling says he wasn’t involved in theft attempt
Thief tries to steal car while driver returns Redbox movie in Cordova
Police lay trap to catch accused car burglar
One charged after string of auto auction and tow yard break-ins
Police catch two suspects, search for more in attempted car thefts near airport
Man accused of stealing SUV and gun, robbing three gas stations
Police officer’s car, gun stolen at Hickory Hill gas station
Two suspects recovering after stolen car crashes, kills driver
Nearly 400 auto thefts reported to Memphis Police in June
Memphis man holds accused car thief at gunpoint until police arrive
SUV stolen while out-of-town woman visits family in South Memphis
Man says carjacker held gun to his neck, pulled trigger before taking car