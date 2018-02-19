Skip to content
autism
Penny Hardaway praises son Jayden as 'walking miracle' for overcoming autism
Video
After being denied employment, man with autism opens his own coffee shop
When a boy with autism was overwhelmed on the first day of school, another little boy held his hand
Mother says ‘Old Town Road’ inspired nonverbal son with autism to sing
Autistic teen girl located after several days missing
When to screen for autism? New study suggests as young as 14 months
Blue Block Party planned in DeSoto County for autism awareness
Quick-thinking man helps autistic child found in abandoned home
MMR vaccine does not cause autism, another study confirms
Grocery store employee praised for reaching out to teen with autism
First responders surprise teen with autism after only 2 friends show up to his birthday party
Mother who starved autistic son to death sentenced to 11 years in prison
Live at 9: Sarah Simmons, City of Memphis pay raises & helping homeless vets
Live at 9:The Lowrey Virtual Orchestra & Maciel’s Taco Shop
Scientists: Blood, urine test could enable earlier diagnosis of autism