Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Author
‘The Wrong Husband’ author charged in husband’s murder
Author of Black Panther book visits his hometown
Karin Slaughter talks about new thriller ‘The Good Daughter’
Best-selling author Michael Connelly previews ‘The Late Show’
What you need to know before getting a Christmas puppy!
More Author Headlines
Author Steve Bradshaw’s novels are so real, they jump off the page
An octogenarian shares her secrets to a fulfilling life
Coach Tommy Bowden
The root of your problems
Author Carole Townsend writes “Blood in the Soil”
Saving your child’s eyesight
Comedian/Author Michael Colyar is performing at Chuckles Comedy House!
“Orphan Hero” – John Babb
Author Karin Slaughter releases new thriller ‘Pretty Girls’
Author Audrey Taylor Gonzales talks new novel ‘South of Everything’