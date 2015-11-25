Skip to content
auction
A man bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for $243,200 and gave it back to her
One of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitars sold for $280K at auction
Online bidding opens for Elvis Presley items
Man’s $217 purchase at auction sells for $1.8 million
Three vehicles owned by Elvis Presley going up for auction
More auction Headlines
Pieces of Apollo 11’s history are up for auction for the moon landing anniversary
A rare Harry Potter book just sold for almost $100,000
Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul hosting online auction to raise money for local school
Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction on Valentine’s Day
Another family says MPD mistakenly sold their impounded car
Elvis Presley’s jewelry, clothing sold at Graceland auction
Elvis Presley memorabilia to be auctioned at Graceland
AR-15 being raffled off at DeSoto County Red Wave Rally
Hundreds of items with ties to Elvis Presley sold at auction
Signed editions of Harper Lee novel offered for $1,500