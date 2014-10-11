Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
auburn
Vols give up 17-point lead to fall at No. 13 Auburn
Ole Miss rushing attack to face major test at No. 11 Auburn
Mississippi State’s Hill thriving amid increased workload
Southeastern Conference sends four teams to College World Series
Auburn gymnast who suffered gruesome knee injuries walks down the aisle
More auburn Headlines
Auburn football announcer from famed ‘Kick Six’ play dies in car crash
Controversial whistle leads to Virginia’s Final Four win
Auburn suspends hoops assistant amid bribery allegations
Ole Miss fights through injuries, prepares to take on Auburn
No. 8 Auburn, Mississippi State work to improve offense
Razorbacks fall at No. 9 Auburn
Second week of SEC football pits No. 13 Auburn against No. 3 Clemson
LSU looking to remain unbeaten in SEC play
Mississippi State wins 38 – 23