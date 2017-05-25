Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general at Trump’s request
Trump wants attorney general to end Russia probe
More than 600 members of Jeff Sessions’ church just charged him with violating church rules
Alexander joins Tennessee lawmakers calling for end to border policy on children
Sessions’ federal crime initiative sparks debate in Memphis area
More Attorney General Jeff Sessions Headlines
President Trump lifts limits on military gear for police
Asset forfeitures and what they mean for you
President Trump, officials to discuss opioid epidemic Tuesday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before Senate Tuesday
Dozens protest outside Attorney General’s Memphis meeting
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on drugs, Memphis crime rate