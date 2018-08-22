Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Attempted Murder
Man charged after a shooting at a community center
‘It was a horror movie:’ Violent Memphis machete attack caught on camera
Woman hit 14-year-old with car because she thought teen ‘was a Mexican,’ police say
Man charged with attempted murder in gas station shooting
Victim helps police catch trio accused in string of carjackings
More Attempted Murder Headlines
Juvenile charged as adult in Holly Springs shooting
Arrest made in drive-by shooting at high school graduation party in Mississippi
11-year-old charged with attempted murder appointed public defender
Man charged after victim found bound and beaten in Arkansas
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in head
Man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested after weekend police chase
Man faces attempted murder charge after fight with Binghampton neighbor
Man accused of shooting at driver, pregnant woman following I-40 accident
Attempted murder charges filed after father attacked
Suspect wanted after breaking into home, shooting pregnant woman twice