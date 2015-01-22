Skip to content
ATF
Family: Three people, including child, dead in Crittenden County
Bomb squad called to Oxford home after possible pipe bombs, modified weapons found
Authorities: 400 guns stolen from UPS facility
ATF: $5,000 reward offered in Helena-West Helena pawn shop theft
Police: Austin bombing suspect dead after detonating explosive device
More ATF Headlines
Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school
Restrictions on ‘bump stock’ would take action from Congress
ATF: Last member of ‘robbery crew’ in custody
ATF: Final member of Memphis robbery crew wanted on federal charges
WREG Investigation finds guns being stolen from cargo shipping companies
New K-9 team sniffs out accelerants for state bomb & arson team
Ripley gang member added to TBI’s Most Wanted list
Six people charged in connection with 86 stolen guns
Reward info offered in church fires case
ATF adds $10,000 to reward for information in Jessica Chambers investigation