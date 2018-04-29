Skip to content
asylum
Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
Federal judge declines to block administration rule limiting asylum
President Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central American migrants
Appeals court: Trump administration can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico
President introduces sweeping changes to asylum in memo
Judge blocks President Trump’s asylum policy but delays enforcement
President’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Mexico faces judge
U.S. to begin sending asylum seekers to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings
Judge bars U.S. from enforcing President Trump’s asylum ban
President signs order denying asylum to illegal border crossers
Trump administration implements new asylum policy at the border
Tensions simmer in Mexico as asylum seekers wait at border
A few migrants from caravan begin asylum process with U.S.
Migrants who traveled with caravan vow to wait at border until they are granted asylum