Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Ascent Children’s Health Services
Parents say West Memphis preschool’s closing will leave kids without treatment
Child reportedly discovered unattended at Ascent’s Little Rock facility
Family sues West Memphis day care for $135 million after 5-year-old died in hot van
Lawsuit filed after 5-year-old dies in day care van
Mom believes Ascent Children’s Health Services wrongfully discharged daughter