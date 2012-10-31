Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
arts
Memphis Music Initiative opens new building to give back to Memphis arts and community
Help paint the town in Downtown Memphis
Meet the Orpheum’s new president
Performing arts center opens downtown
Memphis’ New Ballet Ensemble wins award at White House
More arts Headlines
New Arts Festival Looks for Participants
“Oliver!” at The Harrell Theatre
Nino Is Among Mid-South Bands Prepping for RiverArtsFest
Nancy Apple Performs