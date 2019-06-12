Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
arson
Midtown house that burned down home to squatter, neighbors say
Video
MFD: South Memphis rooming house fire ‘appears to be accidental’
Video
Investigators say Berclair tattoo shop fire intentionally set
Video
Man accused of dousing girlfriend in lighter fluid, threatening to set house on fire
Video
Investigators search for arsonists accused of setting family’s cars on fire
More arson Headlines
Arsonists target cars in Binghampton neighborhood
Mom and 4-month-old son murdered in home, leaving family and neighbors in shock
Investigators looking for arsonist after two homes, vehicle damaged by fire
Man charged with setting Memphis motel room fire
Woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s house on fire
Fire at former daycare building being investigated as arson
Authorities investigating arson case at Wynne Water Treatment Plant
Police: Man charged with arson after setting Tennessee bar on fire with two people asleep inside
Authorities say man set 15 house fires in four-block area of Frayser
Man charged with arson in Frayser house fire