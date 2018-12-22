Skip to content
arrest
Woman accused of driving drunk with infant in the car
Florida 1st grade teacher tried to buy an 'eight ball' of meth while at school, authorities say
A dentist facing 46 charges after extracting a tooth on a hoverboard
Two men charged after domestic violence situation
Man charged with pointing a gun at a woman over text messages
More arrest Headlines
Man charged after a shooting at a community center
State: SCS did not follow law when reporting teacher's arrest on rape charge
Video
Attempted murder, attempted rape charges filed after 19-year-old’s crime spree
Man arrested in Coro Lake-area shooting
Nursing assistant arrested after alleged assault on woman with cerebral palsy
Man accused of robbing men at gunpoint in Nutbush church’s parking lot arrested
Memphis murder suspect caught in Georgia
Parkin, Arkansas mayor arrested after allegedly slapping nephew
Driver arrested for being under the influence of vanilla extract
Two men arrested for murder of Laylah Washington