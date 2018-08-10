Skip to content
armed robbery
Police search for suspects in two Cooper-Young armed robberies
Man suspected of striking 74-year-old with car, robbing her, now suspected of Collierville robbery
Customer says workers abandoned him during Arkansas post office robbery
Police: Suspects used semi-automatic guns to rob victims in Nutbush
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Hickory Hill bank
More armed robbery Headlines
Police: Sonic manager exchanges gunfire with armed suspects
Man caught on camera pointing gun at clerk in East Memphis armed robbery
68-year-old man speaks out after being robbed in South Memphis driveway
Police: Suspects wanted for using stolen vehicle in attempted robbery
Suspects wanted for multiple robberies assault victim in latest crime
Suspect accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in East Memphis
Three teens charged with robberies in Whitehaven, Westwood, Baptist Hospital
Armed robbery starts high-speed chase through Midtown
Video: Covington Pike armed robber caught on camera
Child scares off armed robber in East Memphis