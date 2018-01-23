Skip to content
Arlington
Ex-corrections officer charged with assault after wife found face-down, bloody on I-40
17-year-old charged in Arlington shooting
Sources identify deputy shot in South Memphis, community hails him as heroic
Police: Arlington man arrested after choking woman holding 9-month-old child
Arlington father accused of having 8-year-old in vehicle during road rage incident
Mid-South woman used stolen social security numbers to get approved for lease
Arlington native wins over $100,000 in poker event at Horseshoe Tunica
Arlington man allegedly threatens to shoot woman he accused of trespassing
Woman charged after admitting she hit child with minivan in Arlington
Admissions suspended at home for the aged in west Tennessee
Woman left baby in hot car while she drank in Arlington restaurant, deputies say
Arlington man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his parents
Arlington mom accused of having sex with son’s teenage friend
Teen arrested after alleged rape attempt on friend’s mother
Teen accused of attempted abduction of 5-year-old in Arlington