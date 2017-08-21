Skip to content
Arkansas State Police
Authorities find human remains, possibly linked to missing Cross County woman
Alleged kidnapper killed during officer-involved shooting in Arkansas
Feds: Arkansas white supremacist jail fugitives captured
Sheriff’s deputy, one other killed in north Arkansas shooting
Arkansas sex offender arrested on child porn charges arrested for second time in a week
More Arkansas State Police Headlines
Arkansas ex-lawmaker’s family saddened, angered by her death
12-year-old from Hoxie returns home safely, police say
Bright Spot: 12-year-old named honorary officer while conquering obstacles
Man wanted in Desoto County arrested after armed standoff in Osceola
ASP: Osceola officer shoots man during traffic stop, hitting bystander
Arkansas police chief shot before returning fire, killing suspect
WREG speaks to driver who witnessed West Memphis police chase: ‘It’s pretty scary’
West Memphis chase suspect identified by state police
Arkansas suspect killed by police after fatally stabbing daughter, injuring mother
One dead in police shooting at Buffalo National River