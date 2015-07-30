Skip to content
arkansas Department of Health.
Arkansas judge denies students’ appeal to vaccination policy
Arkansas birth rate lowest in nearly two decades
Six deaths linked to flu in Arkansas, health department says
Report: Number of unvaccinated kids in Arkansas on the rise
State health department issues warning after Trumann Subway employee tests positive for hepatitis A
More arkansas Department of Health. Headlines
Jonesboro latest site of possible hepatitis A outbreak
Hep A outbreak continues at Paragould barbecue restaurant
Study: Record number of Arkansas babies born addicted to drugs
Rare type of tick inexplicably turns up in Arkansas
Record number of Arkansas flu deaths now stands at 215
Arkansas seeks bids for privatization of juvenile centers
Birth certificate backlog creates headaches for Arkansas parents
Arkansas Department of Health to host flu vaccine clinics
Kroger, Walmart issue cilantro recall in Arkansas