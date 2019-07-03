Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
arizona
Arizona State University student starts petition to cancel classes over coronavirus fears
Toddlers tried to stop Arizona mother from killing her 3 children: court documents
Three children found dead in Phoenix home; mother held on murder charges
A purple haze over Arizona was caused by a marijuana farm – but it's not what you think
Arizona man invited to Thanksgiving stabs 3 people during dinner
More arizona Headlines
Grandmother to celebrate 4th Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited to dinner
Man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas gunman pleads guilty to federal charges
Elected Arizona official accused of selling babies suspended
Joe Arpaio announces bid for sheriff reelection two years after pardon
Someone bought the $35,000 “Epic Dinner” at an Arizona steakhouse
Postal worker cooks steak inside mail truck to show ‘unsafe’ working conditions
Arizona nail salon employee accused of molesting 5-year-old boy as his mom got a manicure
Starbucks apologizes after officers say they were asked to leave Arizona store
Barista reportedly asks Arizona police officers to leave Starbucks after making customer ‘feel uncomfortable’
Arizona governor, Mitch McConnell slams Nike’s decision to cancel Betsy Ross flag sneakers amid backlash