Ar-15
Second suspect arrested in Eads shootout
Police say man fired AR-15 in home with child nearby
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Man carjacked near main library by suspects armed with AR-15
Missourians would be required to purchase an AR-15 under proposed law
More Ar-15 Headlines
Residents at Gather on Southern concerned after three gun crimes
AR-15 being raffled off at DeSoto County Red Wave Rally
Man with kids in car allegedly threatens officer with AR-15 rifle
Bump stock, AR-15 sales up
Sheriff: AR-15, shotgun stolen from deputy’s car in Covington
Man armed with AR-15 stops knife attack by neighbor
Sen. Alexander says background checks, not gun bans, key to reducing mass shootings
AR-15 rifle stolen from state trooper’s parked vehicle
Two men charged with shooting at Hickory Hill nightclub security