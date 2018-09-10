Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
apple
Apple warns of ‘iPhone supply shortages’ because of coronavirus
Apple warns some iPhone users: Update your phone or lose internet
Apple apologizes for listening to Siri recordings, promises changes
Apple warns not to keep its credit card by leather. Or denim. Or loose change.
Apple unveils disability-themed emojis in push for greater diversity
More apple Headlines
iTunes is no more – Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV are the future
Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday
Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
New emojis include ‘drop of blood’ period icon, inter-racial couples and an otter
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping
EKG, other heart health features come to Apple Watch
Too much screen time? New phone controls for you and the kids
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Apple’s iPhone event: What to expect