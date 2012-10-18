Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
appeal
Monsanto appeals $78M verdict in California weed killer suit
Quinton Tellis appeals judge’s ruling clearing D.A. John Champion
Swimmer sentenced to six months for sexual assault appeals conviction
Woman appeals 30 day jail sentence after deadly crash
Appeals court backs city’s renaming of Confederate parks
More appeal Headlines
Taylor Swift hopes verdict inspires assault victims
Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case
Chris Jones to appeal guilty verdict
Amanda Knox Acquittal Overturned
Protecting Your Identity