apartment
Father worried about two burglaries within one month at daughter’s Uptown apartment
Disabled woman says landlord charging fee for service dog she needs
Man says he found mold in fathers apartment
Man blames apartment management after being stabbed, robbed in parking garage
Former apartment subleaser maintains his innocence in fraud accusations
More apartment Headlines
Police: Intruder shot dead at Hickory Hill apartment complex
Memphis couple frustrated after living in apartment with no utilities for months
Woman says raccoons took over her Hickory Hill home due to hole in the roof
Woman says thieves are targeting her apartment
Two confirmed dead: Ammo explodes in burning apartment as police respond to robbery
Fire chars vacant apartment units near the Memphis Airport
Apartment fire displaces 15 families
Three-year-old in hospital following accidental shooting
NYPD: Young man intervenes, kills mom’s abuser inside their apartment
Fire damages Northeast Memphis apartment building