apartment problems
Apartment residents without water nearly 24 hours
WREG Investigates: Management refuses to answer for issues at troubled Horn Lake apartment complex
Tenants at troubled Madison Tower Apartments say they’ve been without A/C for months
Florida residents forced to move after more than 100 possible coffins found under apartment complex
Residents of senior apartments say elevator is stuck, security lacking
More apartment problems Headlines
Residents of Midtown apartment building fed up with constant issues
Family claims wrongful eviction from Southeast Memphis apartment
Frayser apartment residents say they’re going on three days without water
Pendleton Place residents complain about maintenance
Heat, hot water back on at senior apartments
Madison Tower tenants say they’re struggling with no heat, hot water or stoves
Harmony Park residents dealing with messy problems
Man who was subleasing low-income apartments has criminal background
Tenants facing eviction after third party fails to pay lease
Progress being made at Kimball Cabana apartments, but still long way to go