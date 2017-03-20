Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
apartment fire
Downtown apartment building goes up in flames
Officials investigating after vacant apartment building goes up in flames
Crews battle apartment fire near Memphis airport
Fire crews battle blaze at vacant downtown apartment building
Shocking video shows 8-year-old boy jumping from fourth floor apartment to escape fire
More apartment fire Headlines
Grandfather killed in overnight apartment fire in South Memphis
Fire reported at Fox Meadows apartment complex
Fire crews battle apartment fire in Helena-West Helena
Fire crews respond to Whitehaven apartment fire
Multiple adults, children and infants rescued in apartment fire in South Memphis
Police: Live-in boyfriend sets apartment on fire with woman, children inside
Firefighter injured while battling apartment fire
Multiple fatalities reported after London high-rise fire
Two children injured in apartment fire
Fire damages Northeast Memphis apartment building