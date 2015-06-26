Skip to content
Antonio Parkinson
Local leaders working to flip dialogue of racial violence
Tennessee Rep. offering free budgeting and financial classes
Live at 9: Sen. Kelsey, Rep. Parkinson, The Athena Project & Bill Bellamy
Should Memphis secede from Tennessee? City Council members discuss possibility
Tennessee bill penalizing local officials who remove Confederate monuments revived
More Antonio Parkinson Headlines
Live at 9: Kirk Cameron, domestic violence legislation & comedian Tommy Davidson
Opinions split on ‘natural’ hairstylist license bill in state assembly
Education commissioner orders Shelby County Schools to turn over student information to Green Dot Public Schools
State lawmakers need feedback on child support system
Block Party For Peace
Memphis representative files legislation to abolish Achievement School District
North Memphis residents demand action in light of state representation woes
City Council vote has many hopeful about the future of Raleigh Springs Mall
Block Party for Peace: Frayser takes stand against crime
Haslam says North America Logistics Campus should boost the employment