animal shelter
A cat gets a new set of ears thanks to a woman who crochets
Foster families needed for Memphis shelter dogs
Video
A mutinous cat was put in ‘solitary confinement’ for freeing other cats from a Texas shelter
Wynne Animal Rescue Shelter to close after city’s service complaints
Dog that lived at shelter for 400+ days gets adopted after man moves in
More animal shelter Headlines
Man decorates shelter dog’s room and moves in to get her adopted
Bartlett Animal Shelter fears euthanasia due to over capacity
Arkansas animal shelters fear euthanasia due to over capacity
Overcrowding means Memphis animal shelter may have to euthanize dogs
Memphis Animal Services says volunteers needed to help with increasing intake
Dog owner heartbroken after shelter adopts pet out to someone else
Creative videos luring people to West Memphis Animal Shelter
Oxford, Mississippi animal shelter to close due to overpopulation
Memphis animal shelter full, more animals expected after the Fourth
Truck driver, puppy reunited thanks to hospital nurses in Iowa