Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
animal rescue
Woman charged with animal cruelty insists she took care of dog
Local organization works to help abused and neglected pets in Memphis
Dog rescue operation needs rescuing of its own, at least 10 dogs dead
Rescuers find dog frozen to death outside home
Rescuers use social media to help save abandoned dog
More animal rescue Headlines
Trainers rushed to save terrified horses as flames closed in
Rescue group shut down, dogs removed from home after WREG report
Police: 1,000 animals dead, 2,000 rescued in California animal hoarding case
Passion for Pits owner in court on animal cruelty charges
50 animals rescued from now condemned house
18 dogs rescued from Memphis home
Dozens of animals rescued from poor conditions in Weakley County
The Savior Foundation
Young Guns Band Gears Up for Bark in the Park
Dying Animals Tossed Like Trash Across From Family’s Yard