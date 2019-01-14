Skip to content
Kentucky man accused of skinning neighbors' pets to make 'doggy coat'
Woman accused of killing grandmother’s dog, storing head and heart in home
Memphis man charged with cruelty after starving, neglecting four dogs
Man arrested after two dogs found dead, five malnourished in South Memphis house
3 children found living ankle-deep in trash in Florida house with 245 animals
More animal cruelty Headlines
Teen charged after allegedly mutilating, decapitating cat in Missouri Arby’s bathroom
The House passes a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony
Woman charged after dropping off dozens of animals at Memphis Animal Services
Woman may face charges after dropping off 30 animals at Memphis animal shelter
Woman charged with animal cruelty insists she took care of dog
Woman arrested with 40 dogs in home claimed to be rescuing them
MAS looking for information on emaciated dog’s owner
Marion man charged with 60 counts of cruelty to animals
Local organization works to help abused and neglected pets in Memphis
Man charged after stabbing family dog inside Shelby County home