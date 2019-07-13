Skip to content
animal abuse
Reward offered for suspect after dog shot three times, dies
Video
170 dogs rescued from Coldwater home
Video
Dog found on side of Georgia road pulling crate with her 4 puppies inside
Kentucky man accused of skinning neighbors' pets to make 'doggy coat'
Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly mutilating a rabbit while driving
More animal abuse Headlines
Memphis Animal Services defends practices after animal abuse allegation
Memphis man charged with cruelty after starving, neglecting four dogs
Man arrested after two dogs found dead, five malnourished in South Memphis house
3 children found living ankle-deep in trash in Florida house with 245 animals
Teen charged after allegedly mutilating, decapitating cat in Missouri Arby’s bathroom
The House passes a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony
Beagle found skinned alive in horrific case of animal abuse, Missouri police say
U of M students say they were required to watch film depicting rape, animal abuse
Four baby squirrels found with tails braided together in possible animal abuse case
$38K reward in death of dolphin with head wound found in ‘begging position’