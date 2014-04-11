Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
america
‘America: Love or leave it’: Sign outside Virginia church sparks support, criticism
President Trump praises military for keeping US ‘safe, strong, proud’
Buses carrying Central American migrants roll to US border
Memphis group rallies for gun laws in wake of Florida shooting
Here are all the active hate groups where you live
More america Headlines
President Trump calls KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists ‘repugnant’
Cancer survivor running all 50 states finishes number 42 in Memphis
Otis Sanford: Americans should be appalled by White House
The fight against opioids heads to court
Anheuser-Busch renames Budweiser as ‘America’ through presidential election
Mysterious illness forces transatlantic flight to turn around
Iran Nuclear agreement to likely come Tuesday
Patriotic music for your Memorial Day weekend
Highest Paid CEOs
Bank Of America Giving Refunds