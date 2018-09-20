Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Amber Alert
Mother of a missing baby last seen in December says she knew who took her
2 people arrested and charged in connection with disappearance of 15-month-old from Tennessee
Vehicle, people of interest in missing child case found — she’s still missing
Search underway for Tennessee toddler family last saw 2 months ago
Missing Chattanooga girl in AMBER Alert found safe
More Amber Alert Headlines
Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia teen in ‘extreme danger’
Amber Alert canceled after two Mississippi children found safe
Tennessee siblings found after statewide Amber Alert issued
Nationwide Amber Alert canceled for Arizona children
Arkansas becomes first, only state with nationally certified Child Abduction Response Teams statewide
Records show father of 11-month-old girl found safe after Amber Alert has violent past
Baby found safe after search, father in custody sheriff’s office says after Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled for missing girl from Chattanooga
Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl
Suspect in Memphis Amber Alert surrenders, baby is safe