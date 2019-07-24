Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Ally Kostial
Accused killer pleads not guilty in Ole Miss student’s murder
D.A.: Theesfeld indicted in Ole Miss student’s murder
Ole Miss student’s accused murderer withdraws request for bond, requests mental evaluation
Friends honor slain Ole Miss student as accused killer heads to court
Suspect charged in Ole Miss student’s death to have bond hearing on Thursday
More Ally Kostial Headlines
Slain Ole Miss student recalled as a ‘beautiful soul’
Motion filed to hold accused Ole Miss killer without bond
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student Ally Kostial
WREG uncovers new details on Ole Miss student charged in woman’s murder
Who was Ally Kostial? Friends, social media show picture of student’s life