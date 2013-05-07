Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Alford Plea
Memphis man enters Alford plea in 22-year-old murder case
Shoplifter who tried to run over police officer gets 10 years in prison
Witnesses in Noura Jackson’s case refused to testify in new trial
Alford Plea leaves plenty of unanswered questions in court
Galilee owner enters Alford Plea, gets no jail time
More Alford Plea Headlines
Damien Echols – Life After Death