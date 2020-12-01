Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Restaurant Report Card
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Bridging the Divide
Pass or Fail
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
7-Day Hourly Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
On-Air
Watch Now
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live At 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Sports
The Big Game
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Video Game News
Delta Technical College Student of the Month
Enter to Win a Free Car pass to Starry Nights
Home for the Holidays Contest
Royal Furniture Pro Football Challenge
Educator of the Week
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Go Jim Go!
Memphis Buy Local
JobNet3
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EEO report, 2019-2020
Closed captioning help
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Search
Search
Alex Robinson
Grizzlies drafted hard worker in Desmond Bane, former teammate, reporter say
Video