Alex Beard
Officer In Fatal Crash Working On Plea Deal
Former MPD Officer Indicted In Crash That Killed Two
DA Says Officer Involved Fatal Crash Still Under Review
Father of family killed in Crump Crash with Officer Calls for Justice
Officer Was Going 94 MPH Just Before Fatal Crash
More Alex Beard Headlines
Family Attorney Upset over Caps for Compensation
Lawsuit Filed In Crump Crash Involving MPD Officer
DA Says Police Prosecuted Like Anyone Else
Family Wants Fired Officer Charged In Fatal Crash
Family of Crump Crash Victims Hold Prayer Vigil
One Man Protest And Petition Against Deadly Cop Crash
MPD Says Officer In Fatal Crash Not In “Emergency Mode”
Memphis Police move forward on GPS Tracking for Police Vehicles
Mayor and Police Director Speak About Deadly Crash Involving Officer