DUI suspect swore he hadn’t been drinking; researchers found his body produced alcohol
Ole Miss sells more than 15,000 beers on first day of sales
Voters in Mississippi city approve legalizing beer, wine, hard liquor
After SEC policy change, Arkansas to expand alcohol sales
Facebook, Instagram to restrict alcohol, tobacco and e-cigarettes content
Tainted alcohol kills 19 in Costa Rica, ministry says, urging caution
SEC allows alcohol sales at sporting events
Even one alcoholic drink a day can raise risk of stroke, study says
Bill to criminally charge mothers who use drugs while pregnant proposed in Tennessee
Teen vaping continues to rise while other drug use declines, survey finds
Judge dismisses suit over alcohol shipments to Mississippi
Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids, study finds
Arkansas man wants to stay in jail so that he won’t abuse drugs and alcohol
New Mississippi laws target dogfighting, left-lane driving
Live at 9: Teen drug use, colonoscopies & finding joy in being single