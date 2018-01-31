Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
airport
Record number of guns seized at US airports last year
Marijuana Christmas gifts sniffed out at Nashville airport
Out of control catering cart causes chaos at airport, but airline employee saves the day
New York airport worker fired for giving passenger ‘You ugly!’ note
2nd rocket launcher recovered from US service member at Baltimore Airport
More airport Headlines
Diana Ross feels ‘violated’ by airport screener’s touching
Family: Whitehaven murder victim was a ‘good person’ and ‘great father’
Flights delayed at major Northeast US airports because of staffing, FAA says, as government shutdown drags on
Louisville renames airport after hometown hero Muhammad Ali
Munford band students stranded in Dallas airport on way to parade
Two men shot while sitting in car near airport
Nashville city council member wants to name airport after Oprah
Mentally ill man convicted of first-degree murder
Pilot says Lyft driver kicked him out after realizing airport was just a $6 trip
Ex-Mississippi governor says he ‘forgot’ gun seized at airport