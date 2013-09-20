Skip to content
airport area
Rock thrown through school bus window first confused with shots fired
One dead, two hurt after shooting near the airport
Video
‘I did what I had to do’: Murder suspect opened fire after being confronted for harassing woman, police say
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in airport area
Three people shot, killed at airport-area apartments
More airport area Headlines
Video shows thief stealing truck near the airport
Woman found shot to death in car near airport area
POLICE: Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run accident near airport
MPD: Teen held at gunpoint taking out the trash
Man shot when he confront thieves taking the tires off his mother’s car
Two hospitalized after overnight shootings
Mother says a man was watching kids while playing with himself
Vacant structures more than just an eyesore for Memphis firefighters
Loose Dogs Scare Away Mail Carrier