Aggravated Robbery
Man charged in Circle K armed robbery
Police: 18-year-old celebrated birthday by setting up ex, stealing his car
Man leads police on chase after he allegedly carjacks Good Samaritan
Suspects accused in robbery set-up that left victim fighting for his life
Police arrest suspects accused of targeting Latinos in crime spree
More Aggravated Robbery Headlines
Police: ‘D-Money’ tries to rob friend, gets shot in the leg
Police search for information on aggravated robbery in Whitehaven
Man robbed after meeting woman on social media
$10 worth of gas leads to convenience store robbery
Robbery at Family Dollar caught on camera
Suspect wanted in Midtown bank robbery
Cameras capture aggravated robbery suspect hit Summer Avenue store
MPD: woman carjacked at a gas station on Appling Road
Surveillance video of Walmart aggravated robbery released
Man convicted in set-up aggravated robbery involving a minor