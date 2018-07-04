Skip to content
aggravated assault
Man charged with pointing a gun at a woman over text messages
Police say man tried to kick in woman’s door, shoot at her
Ex-corrections officer charged with assault after wife found face-down, bloody on I-40
Biblical comment leads to assault charge for Memphis man
‘If you’re not with me then nobody will be’: Man accused of attacking woman, threatening to kill her
Deputies: Applebee’s waitress attacked for getting off of work late
Police: Man charged with assault, statutory rape after attacking pregnant teen
Death threats lead to arrests of statutory rape suspects
Police say man intentionally hit U of M parking lot employee
Mother allegedly holds 2-year-old son at knifepoint over cellphone, food stamps
Police: Man intentionally crashed into ex-girlfriend’s car while two kids were inside
Woman allegedly assaulted after she refused man’s kiss, police say
Mid-South woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest
Police report: Mom threatened to commit suicide night before infant’s death
Surveillance video of accused Madison Avenue shooting suspects released by police