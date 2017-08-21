Skip to content
Afghanistan
Two US service members killed in Afghanistan
Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan
Remains of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to US
Trump visits troops in Afghanistan, says Taliban want deal
Two U.S. service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan
More Afghanistan Headlines
Mark Allen, soldier injured in 2009 search for Bowe Bergdahl, dies
Blast heard near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary
Trainee kills Utah mayor, guard member in Afghanistan
‘SNL’s’ Pete Davidson under fire after mocking candidate who lost an eye in Afghanistan
US declines invitation to Russia-led talks on Afghanistan
Veteran says farewell to K-9 who saved his life in Afghanistan
‘It is part of our son’: Father of fallen Marine asks for help finding son’s American flag
29 killed in twin Afghanistan blasts, including 8 journalists
Mattis: IS militants caught in Iraq-Syria military vise
Trump says US can’t afford quick Afghanistan withdrawal