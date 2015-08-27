Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Active Shooter
Jackson State University lockdown lifted after reported shooting
Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say
Gunman opens fire at Chicago hospital, killing at least 3
Active shooter training at high school causes chaos, frightens students
1 law enforcement officer killed in South Carolina, 6 others wounded
More Active Shooter Headlines
Parents react after state fire marshal’s office allows use of barricade devices in schools
Parents of Parkland victims outraged about a new video game that would let players shoot up a school
Sources: YouTube HQ shooter dead
Alabama hospital shooting leaves 2 wounded, suspected gunman dead
Shelby County to offer active shooter awareness training
Former student opens fire at Florida high school, killing 17
Suspect dead, victim critically injured in shooting in Denver, police say
Starkville rattled after false active shooter incident