ACT
Students will soon be able to retake specific sections of the ACT
Results mixed for Arkansas students who took ACT Aspire exam
Report: SAT will assign a new score that factors in where you live and how much your parents make
Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among dozens charged in alleged college cheating scam
Germantown Municipal School District has the highest ACT scores in Tennessee four years in a row
More ACT Headlines
Bright Spot: Local senior goes above and beyond to help others achieve success
These are the 10 states with the highest GPAs, report finds
Botched ACT test leads Tennessee to consider SAT
Mississippi ACT scores up in 2nd year of statewide testing
Three brothers earn perfect scores on ACT
Whitehaven High School offers class period to sharpen skills for important tests
Passing ACT Exam May Be Path To A Better Life
Getting Ready For College – Part 1