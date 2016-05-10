Skip to content
ACLU
Tofurky: Arkansas meat-labeling law unconstitutional
ACLU sues Tennessee over criminalizing voter signup problems
Judge rules Memphis Police monitoring activists violates court order
ACLU threatens ‘possible litigation’ against Mississippi cities with panhandling bans
Testimony ends in ACLU vs. city of Memphis trial
More ACLU Headlines
Activists see how far city’s Facebook snooping went
Live at 9: Strickland on the ACLU lawsuit, Watercooler Wednesday & Napa Cafe
Memphis activist set to testify in ACLU vs. City of Memphis Trial
City of Memphis releases details in ACLU’s lawsuit
ACLU files lawsuit against President’s transgender military ban
Chaos erupts during Charlottesville city council meeting
Tennessee program allowing inmates to get time off for birth control rescinded by judge
County program allowing inmates to get reduced time for birth control under fire
School Resource Officers…Crossing the Line?
New court cases over LGBT rights and how they could affect you