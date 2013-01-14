Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
accidents
Multiple accidents reported during afternoon storm
Durham having a quieter school year, still dozens of ‘preventable’ incidents driving for SCS
TN cracks down on uninsured drivers
Your car could soon monitor you
Mid-South discusses controversial Super Bowl ad
More accidents Headlines
School bus accidents raise questions about uninsured motorist coverage
Dozens of Crashes Line Icy Roadways