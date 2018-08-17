Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
accident
Accident blocks traffic on I-55 bridge
Texas 14-year-old sucked into water park drain after possible ‘dare’
Michigan woman recovers after abdomen cut in half by seat belt, now aspires to help others
Multiple accidents block traffic on I-55 in DeSoto County
Two critically injured after driver hits motorcycle on I-55
More accident Headlines
She survived a motorcycle crash that killed 7 people. She remembers “it was all just fire.”
One dead after accident in Hollywood area
New accounts suggest driver slid off I-240, hit light pole before it impaled car
Two teens injured after wrecking stolen car, delaying traffic on I-240
Police respond to two separate school bus accidents
Police: 1 adult, 3 juveniles injured in three-vehicle wreck in Raleigh
Two injured, 1 killed in multi-vehicle wreck in North Shelby County
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks southbound traffic on I-240
Fourteen-car pileup at state line leaves one person dead
Five injured in school bus crash in Westwood