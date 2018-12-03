Skip to content
abuse
Family claims Kingsbury 6th grader hit by teacher
Girlfriend charged in college student’s death after telling him ‘hundreds of times’ to kill himself, prosecutors say
YouTuber investigated after video appears to show her hitting, spitting on pet Doberman
Boy Scouts refer 120 allegations of sex abuse to law enforcement
Southern Baptists meet; endorse steps against sex abuse
Experts urging caution over who watches your kids in wake of 4-year-old’s death
Disturbing video shows dog being dragged down Memphis street
Covington man sentenced to prison for raping underage relative
Allred: Tape appears to show R. Kelly sexually abusing girls
R. Kelly leaves jail after posting $100K in sex abuse case
Local organization works to find safe places for domestic violence victims
Man with history of abusing women sentenced to prison
SCS students discuss teen dating violence with experts
Oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing at least 4 women
Neighbors says horses being starved, neglected at DeSoto County stables