Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
abduction
Woman says she was nearly abducted from East Memphis driveway
Italy: Bus driver abducts 51 children, sets vehicle on fire
Police say Shaun Hamblen’s abduction ‘not a random incident’
Teenagers arrested in abduction, rape of Midtown woman
Surveillance video captured possible abduction in Oakhaven, police say
More abduction Headlines
Police: Man exposes himself, attempts to kidnap 12-year-old girl in North Memphis
Police still searching for kidnapped woman, suspect in custody
Police: Woman reportedly kidnapped after assault found safe
Police searching for man who was possibly abducted in Cordova
12-year-old escapes abductor by diving from speeding car: ‘I just jumped’
Kroger employee reportedly abducted after leaving work
Police: Father charged after 2-year-old kidnapped
Former CIA spy teaches you how to escape an abduction
Police searching for man who abducted, raped three women
Sheriff: 90-year-old Craighead County woman possibly abducted