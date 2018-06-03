Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
9/11
Rand Paul stops passage of 9/11 first responders funding bill
9/11 first responder and advocate Luis Alvarez dies at 53
‘Can you bring me McDonald’s?’: Michigan 5-year-old calls 911 for help with fast food craving
Memphis first to launch 911 Text services in state
Memphians will soon be able to seek emergency help through text
More 9/11 Headlines
Cut on fiber optic line prevents cell phone users from calling 911 in Fayette County
911 call shows Bartlett Police went to wrong home when they handcuffed woman, sent out search dogs
Man calls 911 after Burger King refuses to take his coupons
President Trump hails ‘brave patriots’ aboard Pennsylvania 9/11 flight
Live at 9: Remembering 9/11, stem cell therapy for pets & Memphis Music Hall of Fame
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Clarksdale police dispatcher recovering after beating
Flight 93 chime tower an ‘everlasting concert by our heroes’
Memphis man calls 911 over cigarettes, highlighting abuse
Tower at Flight 93 memorial to open by 9/11 anniversary